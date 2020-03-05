ICC judges authorize Afghanistan investigation targeting Taliban, Afghan forces and US detention sites.


Posted on: March 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

ICC judges authorize Afghanistan investigation targeting Taliban, Afghan forces and US detention sites.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

ICC judges authorize Afghanistan investigation targeting Taliban, Afghan forces and US detention sites.


Posted on: March 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

ICC judges authorize Afghanistan investigation targeting Taliban, Afghan forces and US detention sites.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.