Turkey vows justice for migrant killed at border with Greece

Turkey says it will seek justice for a migrant it says was killed on the border with Greece after Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenade to push back a group of migrants

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Turkey vows justice for migrant killed at border with Greece

Turkey says it will seek justice for a migrant it says was killed on the border with Greece after Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenade to push back a group of migrants