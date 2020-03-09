Detroit set to restore water service amid coronavirus fears
Thousands of Detroit residents who have had their water service shut off due to nonpayment of bills can have it restored under a plan that aims to allow them to wash their hands at home as a way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus
