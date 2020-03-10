One Injured After Colliding With Building In La Porte


Posted on: March 10th, 2020 by Ric Federighi 1 Comment


In a story WIMS is following, In La Porte, around 7:15 on Sunday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Pine Lake Ave for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the victim had collided with a building and sustained severe injuries. The scene was secured, and MedFlight was brought in. Pine Lake Ave was closed until the victim could be airlifted for treatment of injuries.



One Response

  1. One Injured After Colliding With Building In La Porte – World News says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:47 am

    […] Source […]

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.