One Injured After Colliding With Building In La Porte
In a story WIMS is following, In La Porte, around 7:15 on Sunday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Pine Lake Ave for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the victim had collided with a building and sustained severe injuries. The scene was secured, and MedFlight was brought in. Pine Lake Ave was closed until the victim could be airlifted for treatment of injuries.
One Response
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
[…] Source […]