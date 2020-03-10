One Injured After Colliding With Building In La Porte



In a story WIMS is following, In La Porte, around 7:15 on Sunday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Pine Lake Ave for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the victim had collided with a building and sustained severe injuries. The scene was secured, and MedFlight was brought in. Pine Lake Ave was closed until the victim could be airlifted for treatment of injuries.