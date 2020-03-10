Report: Brad Pitt skipped award show to be with his daughter post-surgery

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Now we know why Academy Award-winner Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs — the “British Oscars” — back in February. Page Six reports he needed to be with Zahara, his 15-year-old daughter with ex Angelina Jolie.

As previously reported, in an essay for TIME, Jolie wrote, “I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.” Zahara is the couple’s oldest daughter.

While Pitt cited a “family obligation” for his absence, sources now tell Page Six that Zahara was the reason, with one noting, “The children come before anything.”

Entertainment Tonight reports it was the former couple’s daughter Shiloh, who is 13, who underwent the second surgery — which is unrelated to Zahara’s. The nature of Zahara’s surgery is unknown.

Jolie and Pitt are also parents to 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

