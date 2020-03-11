2020 Michigan City Annual Spring Clean-Up

The Michigan City, Refuse Department will conduct its Annual Spring Clean-Up beginning on March 23, 2020. Refuse Department requests that all residents separate the debris that is to be discarded into the following three (3) categories:

Brush, limbs, shrubs, yard waste, and unpainted concrete (no black-top rubble); Rugs, lumber, furniture, mattress, and box-springs; and Appliances and tires. Tires can be rimmed or un-rimmed, and appliances include items such as stoves, refrigerators, air conditions, water tanks, etc.

Please keep the above items separated as described above. Residents may place items on curbside or in the alleys, whichever is most convenient. Please note that the Refuse and Street Departments will not be taking calls for spring cleanup items. Residents should simply place their items out for pick-up at their allotted time.

The City will be divided into three (3) Zones, with each zone having two (2) separate weeks when items can be placed out for the special Spring Clean-Up. Residents should place items out for pick-up on the same day as your normal refuse pick-up day, but only during the corresponding week for the Zone in which they reside.

Using the map provided you can determine when the Refuse Department will pick-up your Spring Clean-Up items. The pick-up weeks are:

ZONE 1: March 23 – 27 and April 13 – 17

ZONE 2: March 30 – April 3 and April 20 – 24

ZONE 3: April 6 – 10 and April 27 – May 1

Additionally, the Refuse Department wants to make you aware that Yard Waste/Compost pick-up will begin on May 4, 2020, and continue through

November 20, 2020.



2020