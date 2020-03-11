Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison on sex crimes convictions

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday in a New York City courtroom to 23 in prison for his convictions on rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was sentenced to 20 years for forcing oral sex on Miriam Haley, that sentence to run consecutively with three years for raping Jessica Mann.

(Story developing…)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.