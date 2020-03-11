Saudi Aramco to boost capacity; Abu Dhabi to increase supply

Saudi Arabia is steaming ahead with its new energy play, directing the kingdom’s oil company Aramco to increase its maximum production capacity

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Saudi Aramco to boost capacity; Abu Dhabi to increase supply

Saudi Arabia is steaming ahead with its new energy play, directing the kingdom’s oil company Aramco to increase its maximum production capacity