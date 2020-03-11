Six-State Trooper Project Underway



The Indiana State Police will be joining forces this week with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia State Police agencies, for what is known as the Six-State Trooper Project. During this collaborative effort, troopers across northeast Indiana will be taking to the highways March 12th -14th with a primary focus on criminal interdiction through high volume traffic enforcement. During this period, motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers on the roadsides conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, and to be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slowdown as required to give them the room to work safely.