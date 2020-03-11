Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay


Posted on: March 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry has reached late-night television and far beyond to the series “Survivor” in Fiji



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay


Posted on: March 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry has reached late-night television and far beyond to the series “Survivor” in Fiji



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.