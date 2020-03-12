A rollover crash on U.S. Highway 6 and County Road 75

A rollover crash on U.S. Highway 6 and County Road 75 West Wednesday night resulted in the roadway being shut down temporarily for a motor vehicle crash at approximately 9PM. Two vehicles were involved in a crash when a passenger vehicle turned in front of the small pickup truck; resulting in a roll-over causing one patient to become entrapped. The pickup truck rolled and landed on its roof resulting from the impact of the crash. The patient inside the pickup was still seat belted in while the vehicle landed on the roof and remained belted until first responders arrived on scene. The patient was upside down while firefighters worked on extricating parts of the vehicle away to carefully remove the patient. Non-life threating injuries were reported at this time and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The second vehicle landed in the ditch upright away from the pickup truck. The two patients in the passenger vehicle did not need to be extricated and who were ambulatory upon arrival and subsequently were not transported to any hospital.