Iran asks for billions in loans as virus deaths climb to 429

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 75 more people, raising the death toll to 429 amid over 10,000 cases in the Islamic Republic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran asks for billions in loans as virus deaths climb to 429

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 75 more people, raising the death toll to 429 amid over 10,000 cases in the Islamic Republic