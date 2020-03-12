Judge OKs more DNA tests from alleged Golden State Killer


Posted on: March 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Northern California judge has approved prosecutors’ request to take more DNA samples from a man charged with being the infamous “Golden State Killer.”



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge OKs more DNA tests from alleged Golden State Killer


Posted on: March 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Northern California judge has approved prosecutors’ request to take more DNA samples from a man charged with being the infamous “Golden State Killer.”



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.