Nasty Paris mayoral race digs at capital’s dirty underbelly


Posted on: March 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The battle to win the hearts of Parisians in Sunday’s mayoral race and preside over France’s capital from the opulent town hall has been nasty and unpredictable



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Nasty Paris mayoral race digs at capital’s dirty underbelly


Posted on: March 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The battle to win the hearts of Parisians in Sunday’s mayoral race and preside over France’s capital from the opulent town hall has been nasty and unpredictable



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.