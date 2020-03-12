New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders have become more engaged with the Muslim community by visiting mosques and discussing issues of faith in the year since a gunman killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques

