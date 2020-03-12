Pregnant 19-year-old, child die trying to climb US wall

Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pregnant 19-year-old, child die trying to climb US wall

Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas