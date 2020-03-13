All Laporte County Public Schools Cancel And All School Related Activities Through April 10th

Earlier today, school leaders from across the region met with health department officials to discuss proactive plans to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result of that meeting, all LaPorte County public school corporations have agreed to cancel and all school related activities through April 10th. Schools are hopeful that they may be able to reconvene daily student attendance and related activities on Monday, April 13th.