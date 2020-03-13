AMC Theatres cutting capacity by at least 50% due to COVID-19

iStock/Paleha(LOS ANGELES) — With many upcoming movie releases pushing back their release dates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, movie theaters are beginning to take precautions for those who still want to see films on the big screen.

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S., announced Friday that they’ll be reducing seat capacity by 50% in all U.S. theaters. The new “social distancing” measures will go into effect Saturday, March 14 and continue until April 30.

AMC will also be enhancing theater cleaning. At least once per hour within an AMC building, the theater team is cleaning high-touchpoint areas including kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs. Every auditorium is also cleaned between every show time.

The company has also mandated that any theater workers who feel ill will be excused from work, and urges any potential guests to stay home if they’re feeling sick.

Also on Friday, Netflix announced it had shut down all scripted TV and film production and prep for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada, Disney TV Studios stopped production on 16 pilots, and Warner Bros. Television Group halted production on some of their 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin.

