‘Bloodshot’ leads this week’s new movies

* Bloodshot: This film, based on the titular Valiant Comics character stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a murdered soldier, who is re-animated with superpowers by an organization that wants to use him as a weapon. Also starring Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. Rated PG-13.

* I Still Believe — Riverdale‘s KJ Apa stars in this faith-based drama based on the life of contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly before they married. Camp’s song “I Still Believe” is the film’s namesake. Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh, and Gary Sinise also star. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Big Time Adolescence — This coming-of-age movie centers on a teenage boy in a dull suburban town — played by Why Him‘s Griffin Gluck — who follows the destructive advice of his best friend, an aimless college dropout, played by Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Sydney Sweeney, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, The Mick‘s Thomas Barbusca, Grown-ish‘s Emily Arlook and A Bad Moms Christmas‘ Oona Lawrence also star. Rated R. (Note uncensored profanity and nature of trailer.)

* The Roads Not Taken – This film follows a day in the life of Leo, a man who suffers from dementia, and his daughter Molly — played respectively by Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning — as he drifts through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future. Co-starring Salma Hayek and Laura Linney. Rated R.

* Never Rarely Sometimes Always — A pair of teenage girls travel from rural Pennsylvania to New York City in search of medical help following an unintended pregnancy. Starring Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold and Sharon Van Etten. Rated PG-13.

