Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for new coronavirus, according to his official Facebook profile.


Posted on: March 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for new coronavirus, according to his official Facebook profile.



