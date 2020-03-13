Coronavirus live updates: Trump Europe travel ban begins Friday, states close schools

narvikk/iStock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s partial Europe travel ban begins at 11:59 p.m. Friday as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the United States.

There are at least 1,663 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 40 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there are at least 128,343 cases with 4,720 deaths for the virus that the World Health Organization declared a “pandemic” earlier this week.

Late Thursday night, Alaska announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19, which means there are only four states (Alabama, Idaho, Montana and West Virginia) that don’t have any confirmed coronavirus cases.

Here’s the latest on the developing situation. All times Eastern:

3:18 a.m. Oregon, Michigan close all schools

The states of Oregon and Michigan announced they are closing all K-12 schools in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our families, and our overall public health,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Thursday night. “I am working with partners across state government to ensure educators, parents, and students have the support they need during this time, and to ensure our children who rely on school for meals have access to food. I know this will be a tough time, but we’re doing this to keep the most people we can safe.”

There are currently at least 12 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, the state said.

Oregon also announced school closures Thursday, which will be shut down through the end of March.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she understands the burden closing schools puts on families and students, but the move was necessary for public safety.

“This is a trying time for our community and I am reluctant to increase the burden on families who are already struggling to adapt to and stay healthy during this crisis,” Brown said in a statement. “However, we are left with little choice in light of school districts’ staff capacity and operational concerns.”

In Oregon, there are 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are zero coronavirus-related deaths in Oregon and Michigan.

