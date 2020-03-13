Greece’s first female president is sworn in


Posted on: March 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Greece’s first female president, a former high court judge, has been formally sworn in to office, nearly two months after the country’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to elect her



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Greece’s first female president is sworn in


Posted on: March 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Greece’s first female president, a former high court judge, has been formally sworn in to office, nearly two months after the country’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to elect her



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.