‘The Hunt’ takes moviegoers on a 90 minute ride of thrills and laughter

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — The president has tweeted about it, many are up in arms about it, but is the new movie The Hunt meant to be divisive, or just good satirical fun? The basic premise is that a group of wealthy, liberal elites have kidnapped a bunch of red-state Republicans in order to hunt them on a farm.

To answer the question — yes it is a satire, according to the film’s producer, Jason Blum.

“It obliterates the liberal elites and also the right and the left,” he told ABC Audio. “And that’s what the movie is about. The movie is a satire poking fun at the extremes of both political parties.”

Although The Hunt takes jabs at both the red and the blue, it also surprisingly gives a voice to those who may have not identified with some Hollywood films in the past.

“People who may feel underrepresented in Hollywood liberal films are more represented in this than anything I’ve seen in a long time,” star of the movie Betty Gilpin shared.

Don’t be discouraged by the film’s political references though. Ike Barinholtz, whose previous work includes The Mindy Project, Central Intelligence, and Suicide Squad, shared that the film is for anyone who likes to have a good time.

“If you enjoy fun, if you enjoy going away for 90 minutes and having some thrills and laughing. Whether you live in Alabama or whether you live in Santa Monica, you’re going to want to go see this movie,” he proclaimed.

The movie also stars big names like Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts and Justin Hartley…just to name a few.

The Hunt hits theaters on Friday, March 13.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

