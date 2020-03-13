Venezuela, already in crisis, reports 1st coronavirus cases


March 13th, 2020

Venezuela has confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus, deepening anxiety in a crisis-stricken nation where many hospitals lack basics such as water and soap and struggle to treat even basic ailments



