49 detained in Russia at Moscow protest against repression


Posted on: March 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in the Russian capital have detained dozens of people at a protest against political repression outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

49 detained in Russia at Moscow protest against repression


Posted on: March 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in the Russian capital have detained dozens of people at a protest against political repression outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.