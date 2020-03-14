An update from NIPSCO

At NIPSCO, safety is at the forefront of everything we do and this extends to the health and wellness of our customers and employees.



Financial Assistance AvailableWe know this could be a time of financial hardship. So, we’ve voluntarily suspended shutoffs for nonpayment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we’re offering to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19 our most flexible payment plans, and we will suspend late payment charges until May 1.



Manage Your Account VirtuallyWe know you may be staying home more, and you can easily manage your NIPSCO account online at NIPSCO.com or over the phone at 1-800-464-7726.

