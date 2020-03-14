Canadian, Italian freed in Mali 15 months after abduction


Posted on: March 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Canadian woman and an Italian man who had been kidnapped in December, 2018, in Burkina Faso have been released in good health, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Canadian, Italian freed in Mali 15 months after abduction


Posted on: March 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Canadian woman and an Italian man who had been kidnapped in December, 2018, in Burkina Faso have been released in good health, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.