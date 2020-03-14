Canadian, Italian freed in Mali 15 months after abduction

A Canadian woman and an Italian man who had been kidnapped in December, 2018, in Burkina Faso have been released in good health, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali

