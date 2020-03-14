Cirque du Soleil closes its Las Vegas shows because of virus

Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, says that it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak

