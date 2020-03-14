IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM LUBEZNIK CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Dear LCA Community,
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The people we serve are our number one priority. To this end, we have decided to close our galleries to the public until April 6 th , at which time we will reassess the situation.
Please check our Facebook page and website for updates. To reach us please call (219) 874-4900 or email us at [email protected] .
Let’s all work together to stay safe and healthy!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.