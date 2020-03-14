Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

Two Iraqi security officials said a barrage of rockets hit Camp Taji, the second time the base, which houses U.S.-led coalition troops was attacked this week

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

Two Iraqi security officials said a barrage of rockets hit Camp Taji, the second time the base, which houses U.S.-led coalition troops was attacked this week