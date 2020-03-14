Several storms to impact the western US with heavy mountain snow and rain

iStock(NEW YORK) — A frontal boundary helped spark severe weather in southwest Texas overnight Friday.

That same frontal boundary will be responsible for snow and rain through the Plains Saturday, however, most precipitation activity will become less widespread through the weekend.

Only light snow accumulations will be possible across parts of Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. There could be a couple of pockets of heavier rain across parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.

In the western United States, several storms will impact the West Coast. There, the most significant snowfall this season is on the way for the Sierra Mountains.

Winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and winter storm watches are in effect for much of the western U.S.

A storm system Saturday will bring snow, heavy at times, from California to Montana.

This will be the start of a multi-day heavy snowfall event for the Sierra Mountains. A couple of showers will make it down into parts of Los Angeles and San Diego as well.

Additionally, strong gusty winds are expected, with over 45 mph winds possible in some parts of Washington through Nevada.

This current storm will slide eastward and fizzle out, however, a more organized storm will head toward the West Coast on Sunday.

As the storm shifts south and east into California, it will also bring heavy rain to Los Angeles and San Diego.

This storm comes after parts of the region received 1 to 3 inches of rain over two days this week.

The result of this series of storms through the next few days is actually quite impressive. Locally, more than 6 feet of snow is possible in parts of the Sierra through Wednesday. Near white-out conditions are likely due to heavy snow and strong winds. The snow will be heaviest Saturday night through Sunday.

Travel through the region will be dangerous.

Snow accumulation is expected in the Southern California mountains as well early next week, where more than 1 foot of snow is possible.

Locally, 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible in Southern California, which could cause some flooding.

