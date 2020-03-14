Walorski Votes to Provide Coronavirus Relief, Boost Response Efforts

Bipartisan Agreement Makes COVID-19 Testing Free for Patients, Provides Emergency Paid Leave and Nutrition Assistance

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after voting for H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, bipartisan legislation to provide relief to workers and families affected by coronavirus as well as additional resources to support response efforts:

“As a country, we’re stronger when we work together. Congress and the Trump administration are putting politics aside and putting American families first. This bipartisan legislation will provide critical relief for working families impacted by coronavirus, including paid sick leave and nutrition assistance for low-income households with children whose schools are closed.

“Over the last days and weeks, I’ve been working constantly with federal, state, and local health officials to ensure those on the front lines have the tools and information they need to keep Hoosiers safe and healthy. Along with President Trump’s national emergency declaration, this bill ensures diagnostic testing is free for patients and will get vital resources to health care workers faster. It also maintains important pro-life protections.

“I urge everyone to continue exercising simple but important precautions: wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if you’re sick.”

BACKGROUND

President Trump tweeted his support for H.R. 6201 and his intention to sign it once passed by the House and Senate. The bill passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 363 to 40.

The latest updates and information about coronavirus can be found at walorski.house.gov/coronavirus.