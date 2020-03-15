Ex-governor’s candidate in Florida says he’s entering rehab

Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum has disclosed he’s entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state’s highest office

