Health Department Updates COVID-19 Case Count

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 19 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

The new cases involve residents of Hamilton and Marion counties and have been included on ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/. Eleven counties now have cases. The dashboard will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later today.

###