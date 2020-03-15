Indiana Casinos Closing Update

Reminder-Indiana Casinos will close at 6am local time tomorrow including Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa, Majestic Star Casino, Horseshoe Hammond, Ameristar Casino Hotel East Chicago

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission a number of Indiana casinos will close at 6 a.m. local time Monday for at least two weeks. This is a part of the state’s ongoing effort to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.