Indiana Casinos Closing Update


Posted on: March 15th, 2020 by Ric Federighi No Comments

Reminder-Indiana Casinos will close at 6am local time tomorrow including Blue Chip Casino Hotel SpaMajestic Star CasinoHorseshoe HammondAmeristar Casino Hotel East Chicago

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission a number of Indiana casinos will close at 6 a.m. local time Monday for at least two weeks. This is a part of the state’s ongoing effort to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.



