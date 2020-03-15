Israel takes step toward monitoring phones of virus patients


March 15th, 2020

Israel’s Cabinet has authorized the Shin Bet internal security agency to use mobile-phone tracking technology to monitor the movements of coronovirus patients, despite an outcry from privacy advocates



