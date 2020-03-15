Israeli PM’s corruption trial postponed due to coronavirus


March 15th, 2020

A Jerusalem district court has announced it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial for two months because of restrictions arising from the outbreak of the coronavirus



