Are Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron dating?

ABC/Eric McCandless(WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA) — After giving Tyler Cameron the boot on season 15 of The Bachelorette, could Hannah Brown be having second thoughts?

A video posted Saturday to the fan site Tyler4Hannah shows a man it identifies as Cameron picking up a woman –purported to be Hannah — at Palm Beach International Airport. She is seen putting her bags into the back of the car before jumping inside the vehicle.

While some fans remain skeptical as to whether the people in the video are actually the couple in question, others are positive it’s them and are over the moon about the prospect of the two rekindling the flame.

“I’m so happy for them!!!!” writes on fan, while another replies, “so happy want them together [sic].”

The Dancing with the Stars season 28 champ has some free time on her hands following ABC’s announcement on Friday that all remaining dates on the DWTS tour have been put on hold amid concerns over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

