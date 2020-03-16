Businessman found guilty in fraud scheme with polygamists

A California businessman accused of helping a pair of Utah polygamists expand a biodiesel fraud scheme that ended up stealing nearly $500 million in government funds was found guilty Monday on 10 counts including money laundering and mail fraud

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Businessman found guilty in fraud scheme with polygamists

A California businessman accused of helping a pair of Utah polygamists expand a biodiesel fraud scheme that ended up stealing nearly $500 million in government funds was found guilty Monday on 10 counts including money laundering and mail fraud