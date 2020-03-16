Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ halts production due to COVID-19

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Not even a fairy godmother could protect Cinderella from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Camila Cabello’s live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella has been shut down for two weeks amid the ongoing pandemic. The movie had been filming the U.K. since mid-February.

THR reports that a contributing factor in the shutdown was the recent addition of the U.K. to President Donald Trump’s European travel ban to the U.S.

The retelling of the classic fairy tale is based on an original idea from James Corden, who’s producing the film. In addition to Camila in the title role, the film also stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliot and Corden.

The film was originally set for a February 5, 2021 release.

