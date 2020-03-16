Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan

A Japanese court sentenced a former care home employee to death Monday for killing several disabled people and injuring others four years ago in the deadliest mass attack in postwar Japan

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan

A Japanese court sentenced a former care home employee to death Monday for killing several disabled people and injuring others four years ago in the deadliest mass attack in postwar Japan