Health Department Announces 1st Covid-19 Death In Indiana

Yesterday Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced the first Indiana death from COVID-19. The patient is a Marion County adult.The adult from Marion County died at a Community Health Network hospital on Monday morning. The person, who was over age 60, had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also suffered from underlying medical conditions. No further information will be released about the patient or the case.For a list of counties with positive cases, visit ISDH's online dashboard at www.in.gov/coronavirus. The dashboard will be updated daily at 10 a.m. and will reflect results received through midnight. The website also includes guidance and a list of frequently asked questions.