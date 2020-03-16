Onward leads anemic box office in most disappointing weekend in 20 years

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar(NEW YORK) — It was a disappointing weekend at the box office as ticket sales plunged by 44 percent, with North American theaters barely scraping up $55 million dollars.

With theaters closing internationally or limiting ticket sales, it is officially the most disappointing weekend at the box office in 22 years, as reported by The New York Times.

Disney/Pixar’s animated fantasy Onward — featuring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt — remained at the top spot for a second week with a meager $10.5 million, a 73 percent drop in ticket sales since last weekend’s $40 million opening. Internationally, the movie didn’t fare any better and collected an additional $6.8 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

In second was newcomer I Still Believe, a faith-based flick starring Riverdale‘s KJ Apa as contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp, with a weak $9.5 million opening weekend.

The Vin Diesel-led action movie Bloodshot opened in third with a disappointing $9.3 million. It fared a little better in the international market, collecting a $13 million opening.

Another new arrival in theaters, The Hunt, came in fifth with only $5.3 million in sales. The controversial movie about ultra liberals hunting conservatives for sport had previously been pushed back from its original fall opening in response to a spate of mass shootings. It stars stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

Placing fourth was The Invisible Man, now in its third week, with $6 million. It earned $15.1 million last weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Onward, $10.5 million

2. I Still Believe, $9.5 million

3. Bloodshot, $9.3 million

4. The Invisible Man, $6 million.

5. The Hunt, $5.3 million.

6. Sonic the Hedgehog, $2.6 million

7. The Way Back, $2.4 million

8. The Call of the Wild, $2.2 million

9. Emma, $1.4 million

10. Bad Boys for Life, $1.1 million

