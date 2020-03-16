Tanker with about 190 migrants runs aground on Greek island
Greece’s coast guard says a tanker carrying around 190 migrants has run aground just outside the port on the island of Kea, near the Greek capital
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Tanker with about 190 migrants runs aground on Greek island
Greece’s coast guard says a tanker carrying around 190 migrants has run aground just outside the port on the island of Kea, near the Greek capital
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.