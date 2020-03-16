The Salvation Army of Michigan City lobby Closed, Update

The Salvation Army of Michigan City lobby will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.The Diaper Bank, Pathway of Hope and other services will still be available by appointment only by calling (219) 874-6885.The food pantry will operate Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm, but will shift to a “drive through food pantry.” Clients may plan to use the back door via the alley behind our building (whether they are walking or driving). They can enter the alley from Washington Street and exit to Franklin Street.For questions, call (219) 874-6885.