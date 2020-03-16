Tom Hanks is still doing all right as he thanks helpers amid coronavirus outbreak

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(AUSTRALIA) — Tom Hanks is proving himself to be a man of his word.

The 63-year-old actor shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus on March 11 and promised to “keep the world posted and updated,” and he is doing exactly that.

Hanks posted a photo early Sunday morning of a small stuffed kangaroo holding an Australian flag, alongside a glass of water and toast with Vegemite spread on top of it.

“Thanks to the Helpers,” he cheerfully wrote. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other.”

Hanks’ wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, also tested positive for the virus and, according to one of his previous updates, are taking it one-day-at-a-time as they focus on getting better.

The couple traveled to Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film in which Hanks will portray Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Production for the film has been halted for the time being.

