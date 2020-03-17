‘Game of Thrones” Kristofer Hivju reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages(NORWAY) — Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund on the HBO series Game of Thrones, announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Kristofer shared on Instagram, along with a picture of him and his wife. “My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.”

The Norwegian actor goes on to say that he has “mild symptoms of a cold,” while warning, “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis.”

“I urge all of you to be extremely careful,” he adds. “Wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”

Hivju finishes by writing, “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Hivju was set for a role in season two of Netflix’s The Witcher, the production of which is on hold for a couple weeks due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation in the UK.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.