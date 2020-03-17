Iranian state TV warns ‘millions’ could die from coronavirus


March 17th, 2020 by ABC News

Iran’s state television has issued its most drastic warning so far about the new coronavirus, saying the outbreak could kill “millions” in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps traveling and ignoring health guidance



