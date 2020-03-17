Museum Closure Press Release

The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be closed, effective immediately. Based on recommendations by the Indiana Governor’s office, the Indiana State Department of Health, and the La Porte County Government, the La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be closed to the public, including all programs, meetings, events, and tours until further notice. The top priority of the La Porte County Historical Society is the health and safety of our community, guests, volunteers and staff members. We will continue to evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis, and every attempt will be made to reschedule events for a later date.

Please stay tuned to our Facebook page and webpage, www.laportecountyhistory.org, for updates on the status of the Museum including opening date and the rescheduling of events. If you have any questions, please call 219-324-6767, or email the Museum at [email protected].

Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience as we navigate these uncharted circumstances.

We appreciate your understanding, and your ongoing support of the La Porte County Historical Society and Museum. We hope you will stay safe and healthy in the days to come, and we look forward to seeing you in the near future.