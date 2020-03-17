New Restictions at La Porte and Starke Hospital

La Porte Hospital and Starke Hospitals Update Visitor Restrictions and Wellness Center Closures

La Porte Hospital and Starke Hospital have announced updated visitor restrictions. Effective on Tuesday, March 17 visiting hours have been suspended in all areas at Starke and La Porte Hospitals with the following exceptions.

-Patients in these areas may have one visitor at any given time:

-Emergency Department

-Surgery

-Labor & Delivery Unit

-Pediatric patients

-Patients at end of life

-Patients in other areas may not have visitors at this time.

At La Porte Hospital, visitors may enter through the main entrance until 6:00 p.m. or may enter through the Emergency Department entrance. At Starke Hospital, visitors may use the main entrance until 6pm and then will use the ED entrance. All visitors will be asked screening questions upon entry.

Additionally,

-No one with respiratory illness symptoms or fever is allowed to visit

-No one under the age of 18 is allowed to visit (identification may be requested).

-No one who has traveled internationally or been in contact with someone with a respiratory illness in the past 14 days is allowed to visit.

Other visitor restrictions may be added as the situation evolves. Visitors are advised to talk with staff upon arrival.

Visitors will be asked screening questions upon entry.

Also effective on March 17, all wellness programs at the organization’s Crossing, Sagamore, Lifeworks New Carlisle and Starke facilities will be closed until March 31. This does not affect current physical therapy, speech therapy or occupational therapy patients who are scheduled for treatment at these locations.

Additionally all fitness classes at The Crossing such as Yoga, Zumba, Zumba Gold, Zumba toning, Chair yoga, strength training, and circuit training are cancelled until March 31.

The organization is constantly evaluating recommendations from the CDC and Indiana State Health Department and making changes accordingly.